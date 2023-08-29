Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Airspace over Moscow and Tula closed after claims of drone strikes

by Abbey Fenbert August 30, 2023 2:18 AM 1 min read
Moscow's Domodedovo airport, Sept. 2022. (Photo by Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia closed airspace over Moscow and Tula Oblasts after reports of drone strikes on Aug. 30, Russian state media claimed.

At 1:50 a.m. local time, Russian state news agency TASS reported attempted drone strikes over Bryansk and Oryol Oblasts. The report claimed that air defense units shot down three drones over Bryansk and one over Oryol.

Russia blamed the attempted strikes on Ukraine.

The same night, Russia claimed that drones struck a military airfield in Pskov Oblast, destroying four Il-76 aircraft.

Following the alleged strikes, Russia closed airspace over Moscow and Tula Oblasts.

According to Russian media, Moscow's Vnukovo airport shut down the night of Aug. 30, while flights at Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports were delayed.

TASS later announced that Vnukovo airport resumed operations.

On Aug. 29, Russia claimed that air defense units shot down two drones flying over Tula Oblast. Airport closures and reports of drone strikes in the Russian Federation have increased in recent weeks.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
