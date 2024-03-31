Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kalibr, Kyrylo Budanov, Kh-101, Missile attack, Ukraine, Russia, War, Energy infrastructure
Edit post

Russia may start using Kalibr missiles again as Kh-101 stocks shrink, Budanov says

by Alexander Khrebet March 31, 2024 7:12 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) chief Kyrylo Budanov during a meeting with the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war who Russia claims were on the Il-76 transport plane that crashed over Russia's Belgorod Oblast, on Jan. 26, 2024. (Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence, expects Russian forces to soon again start using Kalibr cruise missiles in attacks against Ukraine.

According to Budanov, Russia would be forced to do so as its stocks of Kh-101 missiles it has been using in recent mass coordinated attacks have decreased.

Russian forces have extensively used Kalibr missiles, launched from the Black Sea, in its series of mass attacks against civilian infrastructure in the winter of 2022-2023 and the early spring of 2023. These coordinated attacks also involved missiels of other types, as well as Shahed-type kamikaze drones. The campaign aimed to knock down Ukraine's energy system, forcing Kyiv to enforce blackouts across the country.

Russian forces have recenty started a new campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, mainly using Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-59 cruise missiles, as well as ballistic missiles of various types and Shahed-type drones.

Ukrainian officials urged Western allies to provide Kyiv with more air defense systems and missiles to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian strikes.

According to Budanov, Russian forces have been tasked with stockpiling Kalibr missiles, which is why they haven't been used in quite a while.

"Kalibrs were being accumulated throughout this period, they are absolutely ready for use. Budanov told the national television on March 31.

“We know exactly how many missiles they have. The fact that they have not struck the energy sector for over a year has allowed them to accumulate a certain amount of weaponry. Unfortunately, the enemy currently can continue their work.”

When asked how many missiles Russia produces per month, Budanov said that "it's not 100" "but the number is significant."

Forbes calculated the cost based on the estimates that one Russian Kh-101 cruise missile costs $13 million, while a Kalibr cruise missile costs half of this price — $6.5 million.

Kalibrs are ship-launched, submarine-launched, and air-launched versions of the missile.

In March, Russian attacks damaged or completely destroyed 80% of the thermal generating capacity of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK, the company's Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk said on March 30.

Among Moscow's targets in March were Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant in Cherkasy Oblast, Dnister Hydroelectric Power Plant in Chernivtsi Oblast and Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The Hydroelectric Power Station-2 (HPS-2), one of the two stations of the latter, is in critical condition following the attack. The dam itself suffered damage as well, but officials said that there was no risk of a breach.

What we know about hypersonic Zircon missiles – Russia’s latest threat
While Russian missile strikes on Kyiv have become horrifyingly routine during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the attack that occurred on March 25 was a rare event. Air raid sirens that normally give people more than enough time to grab a coat and get to the nearest shelter before missiles
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:37 PM

Zelensky commemorates 2nd anniversary of liberation of Bucha.

"This is a war to prevent anyone from daring to become a beast toward others," Zelensky said in comments commemorating the Bucha massacre. "And the bodies of our people, which were found on the streets of Bucha, demonstrated that no one in the world can stay away from this battle."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:33 AM

ISW: Russian air defense struggles to protect key targets.

"Russian forces appear to struggle with properly deploying short-range air defense systems along expected flight vectors for Ukrainian drones, and the Russian military appears to have even failed to cover important potential targets in reportedly well-defended areas within Russia," the ISW said.
12:21 AM

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 4 civilians.

Three people in Kurakhove sustained shrapnel wounds when artillery shelling struck their apartment buildings. Cannon artillery shelling in Kostiantynivka injured a 75-year-old resident, who was subsequently hospitalized.
11:47 PM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

Russia launched a guided projectile at a residential area of Kharkiv during an evening attack, injuring one person, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on March 30.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.