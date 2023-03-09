Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military administration: Russia hits energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 10, 2023 12:14 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops carried out a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast late on March 9, hitting energy infrastructure facilities, according to the regional military administration.

Zaporizhzhia city’s acting mayor Anatolii Kurtiev said 20,000 homes in the city were left without power due to the attack, resulting in heating and water outages as well.

Except for critical infrastructure sites, the Russian missile strike damaged two educational institutions in Zaporizhzhia, according to Kurtiev. No casualties were reported.

Electricity, heating, and water supply in the city have already been partially restored, and the repair works are ongoing, the official added.

In the early morning of March 9, Russia launched its largest missile and drone attack in months, killing at least six people and injuring at least seven.

Numerous energy infrastructure sites were targeted, resulting in nationwide blackouts.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.