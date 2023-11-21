Michel: Future safer with Ukraine in the EU

This audio is created with AI assistance

"I am absolutely convinced that our future will be safer with Ukraine within the European Union," European Council President Charles Michel said during a meeting in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Nov. 21.

Ukrainians "are fighting for our common values" and "our common future," Michel said.

Addressing the people of Ukraine and Moldova, he said that their respective presidents "made a very clear and strategic choice" when deciding to apply for EU membership.

Michel said that "it is our moral duty and also our strategic responsibility to do everything to deliver" on this choice.

Michel arrived in Kyiv on Nov. 21 with Sandu on the occasion of the Day of Dignity and Freedom, the Ukrainian holiday marking the start of the EuroMaidan protests 10 years ago and the Orange Revolution 19 years ago.

EuroMaidan is "a landmark in our shared European history" Michel said during a joint press conference with Sandu and Zelensky.

The message that Ukrainians are Europeans "is guiding Ukraine through its challenges and also toward a better future."

"Speaking with one voice, we become stronger and more resilient," Sandu captioned a photo of the press conference on X.