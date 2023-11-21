Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Michel: Future safer with Ukraine in the EU

by Elsa Court November 21, 2023 6:03 PM 2 min read
European Council President Charles Michel meets with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov. 21, 2023. (President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

"I am absolutely convinced that our future will be safer with Ukraine within the European Union," European Council President Charles Michel said during a meeting in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Nov. 21.

Ukrainians "are fighting for our common values" and "our common future," Michel said.

Addressing the people of Ukraine and Moldova, he said that their respective presidents "made a very clear and strategic choice" when deciding to apply for EU membership.

Michel said that "it is our moral duty and also our strategic responsibility to do everything to deliver" on this choice.

Michel arrived in Kyiv on Nov. 21 with Sandu on the occasion of the Day of Dignity and Freedom, the Ukrainian holiday marking the start of the EuroMaidan protests 10 years ago and the Orange Revolution 19 years ago.

EuroMaidan is "a landmark in our shared European history" Michel said during a joint press conference with Sandu and Zelensky.

The message that Ukrainians are Europeans "is guiding Ukraine through its challenges and also toward a better future."

"Speaking with one voice, we become stronger and more resilient," Sandu captioned a photo of the press conference on X.

Author: Elsa Court
UN records 142 cases of Russia's summary executions of Ukrainian civilians.

Russia's suspected violations in Ukraine include at least 142 summary executions of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Dec. 19. The numbers that the UN regularly provides on casualties of Russia's war against Ukraine include only cases that could be safely verified, and actual figures are most likely higher.
11:58 AM

Military: Storms create increased risk of sea mines in Black Sea.

Lengthy storms in the Black Sea have created an increased risk of naval mines drifting towards places that may endanger civilians, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on national television on Dec. 19, Ukrinform reported.
2:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 18, firing nine times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
