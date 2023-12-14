Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Metsola: EU works to avoid 'hard no' on Ukraine's accession talks

by Martin Fornusek December 14, 2023 4:00 PM 2 min read
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola arrives for a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Council summit must address various concerns pertaining to Ukraine's EU membership in order to avoid a "hard no" on the accession talks, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said during a press conference on Dec. 14.

Hungary said it would oppose the launch of the negotiations talks during the two-day summit, pointing out that Ukraine is embroiled in a war and has not fulfilled all the seven recommendations presented by Brussels.

A key point of dispute is Ukraine's language law, which Budapest claims is discriminatory toward Ukraine's Hungarian minority, an accusation that Kyiv denies.

Commenting on Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban's concerns, Metsola pointed out that Ukraine made progress on the minority issues.

Kyiv recently adopted amendments to the national minorities law based on recommendations of the Venice Commission, an advisory body to the Council of Europe.

EU unblocks 10 billion euros for Hungary, but Orban’s support for Ukraine still unclear
The EU Commission said that Hungary had fulfilled a specific set of judiciary reforms necessary to access the 10 billion euros in funding.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Metsola added that disagreements are common during European Council discussions on related topics, such as sanctions packages against Russia: "We've always wondered whether there would be unanimity, and indeed there was."

Speaking to Ukrainian journalists, Metsola emphasized moral responsibility tied to financial support for Ukraine and the decision on the accession talks. Closing the door to Ukraine would be a direct gift to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, she noted.

The head of the EU's legislative body said that both Ukraine and Moldova have delivered on the needed reforms under "most difficult conditions."

Metsola warned against inaction on the EU's side: "If we leave a vacuum, it will be filled with other actors with agendas very different than ours."

"The European Parliament's position is very clear: enlargement strengthens our continent. It is an investment in peace; it is an investment in security," she stressed.

Von der Leyen praises Ukraine’s recent reforms on path toward EU
“Our enlargement report from last month showed clear progress on all steps that we had identified,” von der Leyen said in the European Parliament ahead of the Dec. 14-15 EU summit.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:12 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 2, another strike targets rescuers.

Russian forces struck the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 16, injuring two people, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Later the same day, a Russian attack hit a house in the village of Dniprovske near Kherson, the Interior Ministry wrote. When first responders arrived at the scene to put out the fire, Russia struck the area again.
7:43 PM

Media: Money transfers from Russia to Turkey close to standstill.

Turkish exporters have faced an almost complete halt of money transfers from their Russian clients since Jan. 1 as they were either returned or rejected by banks, which has led to serious disruptions in trade between the two countries, Turkish media outlet Ekonomim reported on Jan. 16, citing anonymous sources.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:06 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock 2 crossings at Ukraine border.

Polish truckers ended their blockade of Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoints — two of the three border crossings with Ukraine that have been blocked by the truckers’ protests since November last year, Ukraine’s Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 16.
5:42 PM

Estonia arrests professor on suspicion of spying for Russia.

The professor, Viacheslav Morozov, worked at Estonia's premier higher education institute, the University of Tartu, studying and teaching political theory. He was arrested on Jan. 3, but Estonian authorities only made the detention public on Jan. 16.
4:49 PM

Zelensky meets world's finance leaders in Davos.

The CEOs of the world's finance giants who attended a meeting with the president included JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Jamie Dimon, BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, and CEO of Blackstone Group Stephen Schwarzman.
3:06 PM

Air Force: Downed A-50 spy plane 'serious blow' to Russia's aviation.

Russia's loss of a Beriev A-50 spy aircraft recently downed by Ukraine won't dramatically affect the distribution of forces in the Ukrainian sky but will likely force Russia's aviation "to behave more cautiously," Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 16.
12:05 PM

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv.

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.
11:23 AM

Trump wins Republican caucus in Iowa.

Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Jan. 16.
11:13 AM

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.
10:49 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16. Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.