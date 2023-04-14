Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Melitopol Mayor reports explosion near concentration of Russian equipment

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2023
A "powerful" explosion was heard in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of April 14, exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on national television, cited by Ukrainska Pravda publication.

According to Fedorov, the explosion occurred in the area of the railway depot, where Russian troops have stored their equipment and ammunition.

Russian forces had also set up a repair base on the railway depo's territory, which "has already suffered from explosions but is not yet completely destroyed," said Fedorov, who is now in Ukrainian-controlled territory and reports based on sources in Melitopol.

A collaborator and top Moscow-installed proxy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast also reported an explosion in the city, saying it was "a gas cylinder that exploded in one of the garages."

Melitopol Mayor also said that the day before, gunfire and explosions had been heard near the Melitopol airfield.

On April 9, Fedorov said that 15 Russian formations in the region had been destroyed over the previous two weeks.

Explosions occur regularly in Melitopol and other Russian-occupied cities of Ukraine where partisan movement is active, targeting local collaborators or reportedly destroying Russian military equipment and personnel. Moscow usually blames Ukraine for such incidents, while Kyiv doesn't take responsibility for the explosions.

Melitopol, a city with a population of about 150,000 people, has been occupied since late February 2022. The city serves as a railway center for Russian forces in southern Ukraine and is part of the land bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Russian state media: Partisans target collaborator in Melitopol.
Explosions reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on March 23 were the attempt of Ukrainian partisans to blow up a Russian collaborator’s car, according to Russian state-controlled media.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.