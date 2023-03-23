Russian state media: Partisans target collaborator in Melitopol.

Explosions reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on March 23 were the attempt of Ukrainian partisans to blow up a Russian collaborator's car, according to Russian state-controlled media.

An improvised explosive device was allegedly planted on the car of a "police officer" in Melitopol who was later hospitalized.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the illegal occupation administration in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast, reported him to be in "stable" condition.

According to Russian state-controlled media, the collaborator targeted by Ukrainian partisans is a man named Serhii Skovyrk.

Several collaborators in Russian-occupied areas have met similar fates since the start of the invasion.

Most notable was Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the illegal occupation administration in Kherson Oblast, who died in a car accident along with another collaborator on Nov. 9.

Serhii Moskalenko, a collaborator who oversaw the detainment and torture of Ukrainians in Kherson Oblast, was killed in a car explosion on March 17.