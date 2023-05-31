Medvedev: UK leading ‘undeclared war’ against Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council and a former Russian president, claimed that the U.K. is leading an “undeclared war against Russia” by supplying Ukraine with weapons, making British officials “legitimate military targets.”

Medvedev tweeted this on May 31 in reaction to U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who said Ukraine has the right to use force outside its borders for self-defense, the Russian opposition outlet Meduza reported.

Cleverly’s statement came after the May 30 drone attacks on high-rise buildings in Moscow, which the Kremlin blames on Kyiv. Ukrainian officials have denied responsibility.

“Today, the U.K. acts as Ukraine’s ally providing it with military aid in the form of equipment and specialists, i.e., de facto is leading an undeclared war against Russia,” Medvedev tweeted.

London has been one of Ukraine’s most committed supporters, providing up to 4.6 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) worth of military aid, including Challenger 2 tanks, Storm Shadow cruise missiles, and training for Ukrainian soldiers.