News Feed
Medvedev: UK leading ‘undeclared war’ against Russia

by Martin Fornusek May 31, 2023 3:57 PM 1 min read
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council and a former Russian president, claimed that the U.K. is leading an “undeclared war against Russia” by supplying Ukraine with weapons, making British officials “legitimate military targets.”

Medvedev tweeted this on May 31 in reaction to U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who said Ukraine has the right to use force outside its borders for self-defense, the Russian opposition outlet Meduza reported.

Cleverly’s statement came after the May 30 drone attacks on high-rise buildings in Moscow, which the Kremlin blames on Kyiv. Ukrainian officials have denied responsibility.

“Today, the U.K. acts as Ukraine’s ally providing it with military aid in the form of equipment and specialists, i.e., de facto is leading an undeclared war against Russia,” Medvedev tweeted.

London has been one of Ukraine’s most committed supporters, providing up to 4.6 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) worth of military aid, including Challenger 2 tanks, Storm Shadow cruise missiles, and training for Ukrainian soldiers.

CNN: UK delivers long-range missiles to Ukraine
The U.K. has already provided Ukraine with multiple long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow, CNN wrote on May 11, citing senior Western officials. Storm Shadow, jointly developed by the U.K. and France, has a range of over 250 kilometers or 155 miles.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
