Mediazona confirms identities of over 40,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova January 2, 2024 5:43 AM 1 min read
A dead Russian soldier lies in a ditch beside the highway to Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, on Sept. 14, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Through open source research, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 40,599 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since Mediazona's last update on Dec. 15, the names of 1,100 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties.

The journalists specify that the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information they have verified so far comes from public sources, including obituaries, posts by relatives, news in regional media, and reports by local authorities.

Since Russia's full-scare invasion began, almost 3,000 officers, with 341 holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or higher have been killed in combat in Ukraine. In contrast, there have been nearly 4,915 casualties among newly recruited Russian soldiers.

A majority of those killed in action come from Krasnodar, Sverdlovsk, Bashkiria, Chelyabinsk, and Moscow regions, as well as the Buryatia republic.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview with The Economist published on Jan. 1 that Russian forces are suffering heavy losses: "Thousands, thousands of killed Russian soldiers, nobody even took them away."

Death toll from Dec. 29 strikes on Kyiv rises to 29 as more bodies pulled from rubble
At least 29 people were killed by Russia’s Dec. 29 mass strike on the capital, according to Serhii Popko, who heads the Kyiv City Military Administration.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
4:29 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
