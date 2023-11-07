Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Zelensky postpones Israel visit due to plans leak

by Martin Fornusek November 7, 2023 4:23 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a photo before a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the European Political Community summit at the Palacio de Congreso on Oct. 5, 2023 in Granada, Spain. (Juan Medina - Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will reportedly not come to Israel on Nov. 7 as initially planned due to the news leak of his arrival, the Times of Israel wrote, citing undisclosed Israeli diplomatic sources.

Zelensky is still expected to make the trip, but there are no set dates at the moment, the sources told the news outlet.

"If President Zelensky comes, he will be welcomed with open arms," an Israeli official reportedly said.

Reports emerged on Nov. 4 that the president's plans to visit Israel this week, currently embroiled in a war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, are in an advanced stage.

The Times of Israel wrote soon after that, according to an unnamed Ukrainian diplomat sources, the plans were put in doubt because of the leak.

"(President Zelensky) wanted the trip to be public when he stepped on Israeli soil," the diplomat said. "He's very disappointed."

This is not the first instance of the president's visit to Israel being supposedly delayed.

Over two weeks ago, Zelensky offered to visit, but Tel Aviv deemed it premature due to the ongoing war, which was still in its early stages, despite its openness to receiving leaders from various parts of the world, Israeli media said.

Venezuelan opposition leader: Ukraine will never convince Latin, African autocrats
Russia is infamous for its malign influence in Latin America – from pouring billions of dollars to help local dictators stay in power and spreading its propaganda to committing crimes against civilians through the hands of private military companies. It is also widely assumed that Russian propagand…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.