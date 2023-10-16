Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Israel refuses Zelensky’s visit, says 'time not right'

by Martin Fornusek October 16, 2023 5:06 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, U.S., on Sept. 19, 2023. Image for illustrative purposes only. (The Prime Minister of Israel/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Israel turned down Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's request to make a solidarity visit to the country in the wake of Hamas' attack, telling him that the "time is not right," the Israeli news portal Ynet reported on Oct. 16, citing undisclosed sources.

The president was, however, told that the visit might be possible at a later date, the news outlet said.

Zelensky reportedly wanted to make the trip alongside U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken, who arrived in Israel on Oct. 16 to assure Tel Aviv of Washington's support in the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

Previously, Ukraine's head of state denounced the attack launched against Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7 and voiced solidarity with Tel Aviv.

"Whoever uses terror is a criminal against the whole world. Whoever sponsors terrorism is a criminal against the whole world," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

Israel has expressed its support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and provided humanitarian assistance but refused to send military aid, presumably to avoid antagonizing Russia, which has a strong military presence in neighboring Syria.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.