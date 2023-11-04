Media: Zelensky expected to visit Israel early next week

This audio is created with AI assistance

The arrangements for President Volodymyr Zelensky's upcoming visit to Israel next week are in an advanced stage, the Times of Israel reported citing Channel 12 news reports.

Over two weeks ago, Zelensky offered to visit, but Israel deemed it premature due to the ongoing war, which was still in its early stages, despite its openness to receiving leaders from various parts of the world.

Zelensky reportedly wanted to make the trip alongside U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken, who arrived in Israel on Oct. 16 to assure Tel Aviv of Washington's support in the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

Discussions are in an advanced stage concerning the visit, according to several Israeli media. Upon finalizing the arrangements, the Ukrainian president's visit is anticipated to take place either on Nov. 6 or 7.

Zelensky’s arrival, and his photograph with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and other Israeli leaders, will “send a message of the enlightened world under attack, standing against the less-enlightened world, attacking,” according to the TV report. “It would indicate something of a unified front of Israel, Ukraine, Europe and the US against the Russia-Iran axis.”