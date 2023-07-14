Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: US to repurchase Taiwan's Hawk missiles for Ukraine aid

by Dinara Khalilova July 14, 2023 7:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington will repurchase decommissioned HAWK air defense missiles it sold to Taiwan and deliver them to Ukraine as part of a military aid package, the China Times reported on July 14, citing its sources.

According to the unnamed sources, those are the Hawk missiles of the new model Phase III MIM-23 withdrawn from service in June.

The U.S. will hand over the weaponry to the Ukrainian army to combat Russian drones and low-altitude aircraft, the media outlet wrote.

The U.S. and Taiwan reportedly agreed on the repurchase after consultations with senior security officials as early as last year. The transfer is carried out under the $2.1 billion defense aid package announced by the U.S. on June 9, according to the China Times.

The MIM-23 HAWK is an American medium-range surface-to-air missile system developed by Raytheon. It entered service in 1960 and is still being used by Egypt, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, and other countries.  

The Ukrainian military has also used HAWK air defense systems provided by Spain. In January, the U.S. reportedly asked the Israeli government to transfer its old Hawk anti-aircraft missiles in storage to Ukraine, but Israel refused.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 16 – Why is Ukraine still not in NATO?
Episode #16 of our weekly video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to Ukrainian culture, the important role it plays in war, and why it has been a target of Russian dictators for decades. Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by the Kyiv Independent’s culture reporter Oleksiy Sorokin. Listen…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.