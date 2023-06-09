Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US announces $2.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova June 9, 2023 6:43 PM 1 min read
A German-operated MIM-104 Patriot missile fires an interceptor missile during Operation Red Arrow exercise in Greece on October 15, 2008 (Peter Mueller/Bundeswehr)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Defense Department announced an additional security assistance package for Ukraine worth $2.1 billion on June 9.

The package includes HAWK air defense systems and missiles, Puma reconnaissance drones, additional ammunition for Patriot air defense systems, 105mm and 203mm artillery rounds.

Washington will also supply Ukraine with laser-guided rocket system munitions as well as training and maintenance support.

This aid package is provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which means Washington is procuring the capabilities from the industry. Previous U.S. aid packages for Ukraine were mainly supplied from the Pentagon stocks.

“This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine,” the Pentagon wrote.

The U.S. has committed almost $40 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Biden and Sunak affirm joint support for Ukraine during meeting at White House
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met at the White House on June 8 to discuss a variety of issues, with particular focus on the recent humanitarian disaster in southern Ukraine following Russia’s destruction of the Kakhokva dam.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
