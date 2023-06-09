US announces $2.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Defense Department announced an additional security assistance package for Ukraine worth $2.1 billion on June 9.

The package includes HAWK air defense systems and missiles, Puma reconnaissance drones, additional ammunition for Patriot air defense systems, 105mm and 203mm artillery rounds.

Washington will also supply Ukraine with laser-guided rocket system munitions as well as training and maintenance support.

This aid package is provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which means Washington is procuring the capabilities from the industry. Previous U.S. aid packages for Ukraine were mainly supplied from the Pentagon stocks.

“This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine,” the Pentagon wrote.

The U.S. has committed almost $40 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.