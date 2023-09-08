Media: US prolongs Abrams tank training for Ukrainian soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

At Ukraine's request, the Pentagon had decided to prolong the training of Ukrainian soldiers on Abrams tanks, the Voice of America reported on Sept. 8, citing U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command's spokesperson Martin O'Donnell.

Almost 200 Ukrainian military personnel will continue to improve their skills in operating and maintaining the vehicles for a few more weeks until the promised batch of 31 Abrams M1A1 is refitted and ready to be delivered, O'Donnell said.

The main part of the courses, taking place on a U.S. base in Germany, concluded in August.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the decision to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks, a force equivalent to one Ukrainian battalion, to Ukraine in January, just as other Western partners pledged their own advanced armor such as Leopard 2 or Challenger 2 tanks.

The Abrams tanks are expected to arrive this fall. Politico reported that the first 10 vehicles are scheduled to be delivered in mid-September.