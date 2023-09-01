Politico: 10 Abrams tanks to reach Ukraine by mid-September

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to U.S. Defense Department sources, 10 out of 31 promised Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine in mid-September, Politico reported on Aug. 31.

The 10 U.S. M1 Abrams tanks are now in Germany, undergoing final refurbishments and awaiting shipment to Ukraine.

“The U.S. is committed to expedite delivery of the 31 tanks to Ukraine by the fall,” U.S. Col. Martin O'Donnell told Politico.

Meanwhile, a group of around 200 Ukrainian soldiers have completed training on operating the tanks in Germany, O’Donnell said.

The Pentagon approved the shipment of Abrams tanks on Aug. 7.

The tanks, which offer greater mobility and firepower than Soviet battle tanks, are expected to support Ukraine's defensive and offensive efforts. The shipments may add momentum to the counteroffensive, which has begun to break through Russian lines of defense.

An unnamed official told Politico that this was a "tangible success."