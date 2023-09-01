Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Politico: 10 Abrams tanks to reach Ukraine by mid-September

by Artem Mamadzhanov September 1, 2023 4:01 AM 1 min read
Mine roller on a U.S. M1 Abrams tank supplied to Ukraine, July 14, 2023, in Bavaria. (Photo by Matthias Merz/picture alliance via Getty Images)
According to U.S. Defense Department sources, 10 out of 31 promised Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine in mid-September, Politico reported on Aug. 31.

The 10 U.S. M1 Abrams tanks are now in Germany, undergoing final refurbishments and awaiting shipment to Ukraine.

“The U.S. is committed to expedite delivery of the 31 tanks to Ukraine by the fall,” U.S. Col. Martin O'Donnell told Politico.

Meanwhile, a group of around 200 Ukrainian soldiers have completed training on operating  the tanks in Germany, O’Donnell said.

The Pentagon approved the shipment of Abrams tanks on Aug. 7.

The tanks, which offer greater mobility and firepower than Soviet battle tanks, are expected to support Ukraine's defensive and offensive efforts. The shipments may add momentum to the counteroffensive, which has begun to break through Russian lines of defense.

An unnamed official told Politico that this was a "tangible success."

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
