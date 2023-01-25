Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic
Edit post

Germany confirms provision of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, green light for other countries to deliver

by Asami Terajima January 25, 2023 1:19 PM 5 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany confirmed on Jan. 25 that it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after months of delay, and allow other countries, such as Poland, to send their own stocks.

The long-awaited tanks will be delivered from the stocks of Bundeswehr armed forces, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Bloomberg in an emailed statement.

“This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability,” Scholz said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “We are acting in a way that is closely agreed and coordinated internationally.”

Pressure had been mounting for Berlin to greenlight the transfer of the powerful Leopards after Poland and the U.K. promised to send the first batches of Western tanks to Ukraine, whose soldiers are braving Russia’s brutal assaults in the country’s east and south.

Germany, like other arms-manufacturing countries, requires its buyers to seek approval before exporting its German-made equipment to a third country.

For many months, Berlin resisted pressure from its Western allies over fears that the transfer of Leopards could lead to a direct confrontation with Russia, turning down Kyiv’s pleas for months.

"We support Ukraine as long as it is necessary, with all the means that we can use, but also always avoiding that this war is escalating" into a direct Russia-NATO conflict, Scholz had said during a Jan. 17 interview with Bloomberg.

Berlin repeatedly said that possible transfer of tanks would be organized in coordination with its allies, including the U.S.

Poland has been putting pressure on German officials in public, saying it would ask Germany for approval, but was ready to send Leopards to Ukraine regardless.

Poland’s disagreements with Germany over the Leopards came to a head in recent days with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Jan. 23 accusing Berlin of “wasting time” by delaying the decision.

Poland said it would create a “smaller coalition” of countries willing to send Leopards to Ukraine with Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak appealing on Jan. 24 to Berlin to join as well. Denmark and Finland said they would join “the Leopard coalition” to provide Ukraine with the tanks.

Twelve countries are ready to give about 100 Leopards to Ukraine, ABC reported on Jan. 24, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Among them are the Netherlands and Spain, ready to send some of their tanks, according to the American media.

Earlier in January, the U.K. said it would send 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country pledged to deliver AMX-10 RC wheeled tank destroyers often labeled “light tanks” to Ukraine, said on Jan. 22 that he does not rule out the possibility of providing Ukraine with locally-built Leclerc tanks.

On Jan. 25, Swedish Defense Minister said that he does not exclude the possibility of sending Swedish Stridsvagn 122 tanks to Ukraine once Germany greenlights its delivery of Leopards.

At Ramstein, Germany stops short of giving Ukraine Leopard tanks, despite mounting pressure from allies
The Kyiv Independent

Berlin’s decision comes nearly a week after the latest meeting at the Ramstein Air Base, where defense leaders from some 50 countries met to discuss how to support Ukraine further and the possible transfer of Western-made tanks to Ukraine.

Despite the anticipation from Kyiv and its allies, Germany fell short of approving the transfer of the Leopards to Ukraine at the Ramstein meeting on Jan. 20. Newly-appointed German defense minister Boris Pistorius said that his country would make a decision soon, but he could say when or whether it would be in Kyiv’s favor.

A few days before Ramstein, Western media reports began to appear, citing unnamed German and U.S. officials, that Berlin would provide Ukraine with Leopards if Washington moved to send its Abram tanks.

Pistorius denied that Berlin’s decision relied on Washington, saying on Jan. 19 that he wasn’t “aware of such a package.”

Emerging media reports, including a Jan. 24 Wall Street Journal article, say that the U.S. is leaning toward sending “several dozen” M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Washington, by far the largest contributor of military aid to Ukraine, has so far made no indication of sending Abrams tanks, citing potential logistical difficulties and the complexity of training and maintenance required of the equipment.

An army of Western-made tanks would be a game changer for Ukrainian forces, as Russia and Ukraine have relied on Soviet tanks thus far on the battlefield. For Ukraine, the possession of significant numbers of superior Western tanks and armored vehicles is expected to be crucial for the success of counteroffensive operations in 2023.

Along with other equipment, Ukraine needs 300 main battle tanks to conduct counteroffensive operations, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in December.

“Western states’ provision of main battle tanks to Ukraine will help enable Ukraine to conduct mechanized warfare to defeat the Russian military and liberate Ukrainian territory,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a U.S. defense think-tank, said in its. Jan. 24 report.

Ukraine's Christmas wish list: What is needed to end the war quickly
The Kyiv Independent

Amid the deadly trench warfare on the Bakhmut front in the eastern Donetsk Oblast, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged allies on Jan. 23 to speed up the delivery of heavier and more advanced weapons to Ukraine “at this pivotal moment in the war.”

Late on Jan. 23, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said a few hundred tanks for Ukrainian forces would help them further liberate territories, adding that his office was working on it with international partners.

"This is what is going to become a real punching fist of democracy against the autocracy from the bog," Yermak said in a Telegram post.

There are about 2,000 Leopard 2 tanks in Europe at varying levels of readiness, according to CNN.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Jan. 20 that a decision was reached at Ramstein for Ukrainian troops to begin training on Leopards in Poland to speed up the delivery process.

The German army has used Leopards for decades, and the heavy tanks have been previously deployed in other conflicts, including Kosovo, Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Syria.

Russia has warned Western nations against providing Ukraine with tanks, claiming that they would “regret” sending them.

On Jan. 25, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed at a news conference that the possibility of the U.S. supplying Abrams tanks to Ukraine was a “clear overestimation of the potential that this will add to the armed forces of Ukraine.”

Asami Terajima
Asami Terajima
Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.