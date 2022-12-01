Media: US Embassy in Madrid receives letter bomb similar to one exploded in Ukraine's embassy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Another letter bomb was detected in Spain on Dec. 1, which was sent to the U.S. embassy in Madrid, according to Spanish media outlet El Pais. The letter was left at the security post of the embassy, the report reads.

Previously, similar explosives were sent to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Defense Minister Margarita Robles, the Torrejon de Ardoz air base in Madrid, which provides intelligence information to Ukraine's Armed Forces, the headquarters of Spanish weapons manufacturer Instalaza producing rocket launchers supplied to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid.

On Dec. 1, Spain said it was increasing security measures following the incidents, CNN reported.

The first letter bomb was discovered on Nov. 30 after it was sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid. One of the employees received minor injuries while inspecting it, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko.

The Spanish High Court has already opened a probe into the attack. According to Spanish authorities, the envelopes contained similar, homemade substances in all cases.

According to Spanish media, officials are investigating whether the incidents are linked to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.