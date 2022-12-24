Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Spain's PM sent letter bomb similar to one exploded in Ukraine’s embassy.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 1, 2022 2:55 pm
The country's Interior Ministry said security services intercepted and neutralized an envelope with a minor explosive sent to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Spain's Interior Ministry ordered to increase security measures around public and diplomatic buildings.

The report comes after similar packages were discovered in the Torrejon de Ardoz satellite center in Madrid, which provides intelligence information to Ukraine's Armed Forces, and at the headquarters of Spanish weapons manufacturer Instalaza producing rocket launchers for Ukraine.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that another explosive device had been addressed to Spain’s Defense Ministry.

The bombing attacks began on Nov. 30, when a letter containing an explosive was sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid. One of the employees received minor injuries while inspecting the envelope that exploded after having arrived at the premise, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko.

The High Court already opened a probe into the attack. According to Spanish police, both the characteristics of the envelopes and their content are similar in all five cases.

According to Spanish media, officials are investigating the bombings to have a possible link to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

