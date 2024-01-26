Media: Ukrainian MPs work on bill allowing deferment of military service for monthly fee

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian lawmakers are preparing a bill proposing a monthly payment to grant an employee deferment from the draft to the army, Forbes Ukraine reported on Jan. 26.

The bill could significantly change the approach to deferment. In contrast to plans reportedly considered by the Office of the President in late 2023, the bill would allow deferment of different categories of employees, regardless of how much tax is paid on their salaries.

According to Forbes Ukraine, members of the parliamentary Economic Committee have been working for several weeks on the new bill.

A draft obtained by Forbes provides for a monthly fixed payment with which a company can secure the deferment of an employee, regardless of their position. The company's employees must be officially employed, and taxes must be properly paid to the budget.

"Setting any criteria (based on salaries) will be perceived by society as a division into classes," Dmytro Natalukha, the chairman of the Economic Committee and a co-author of the bill, explained.

Current rules in Ukraine allow deferment only to those working in critical industries. The proposed new mechanisms are seen as a way to provide more money for the army and encourage companies to employ their workers officially.

Earlier this month, the government changed the rules regarding the conscription of workers from the military industry, allowing companies producing military equipment to staff without restriction.