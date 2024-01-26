Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Media: Ukrainian MPs work on bill allowing deferment of military service for monthly fee

by Vladyslav Kudryk and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2024 3:20 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise at a military training camp in Yorkshire during a visit by defense ministers from the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations to see soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the U.K.-led basic training program on Feb. 16, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian lawmakers are preparing a bill proposing a monthly payment to grant an employee deferment from the draft to the army, Forbes Ukraine reported on Jan. 26.

The bill could significantly change the approach to deferment. In contrast to plans reportedly considered by the Office of the President in late 2023, the bill would allow deferment of different categories of employees, regardless of how much tax is paid on their salaries.

According to Forbes Ukraine, members of the parliamentary Economic Committee have been working for several weeks on the new bill.

A draft obtained by Forbes provides for a monthly fixed payment with which a company can secure the deferment of an employee, regardless of their position. The company's employees must be officially employed, and taxes must be properly paid to the budget.

"Setting any criteria (based on salaries) will be perceived by society as a division into classes," Dmytro Natalukha, the chairman of the Economic Committee and a co-author of the bill, explained.

Current rules in Ukraine allow deferment only to those working in critical industries. The proposed new mechanisms are seen as a way to provide more money for the army and encourage companies to employ their workers officially.

Earlier this month, the government changed the rules regarding the conscription of workers from the military industry, allowing companies producing military equipment to staff without restriction.

Ukraine struggles to ramp up mobilization as Russia’s war enters 3rd year
As Russia’s full-scale war approaches its third year and looks ready to drag on for several more, one topic is dominating the discussion in Ukraine: mobilization. From regional capitals and small villages to the front lines of the east, from the media, the workplace, and the family, Ukraine’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Authors: Vladyslav Kudryk, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:41 PM

Bloomberg: Putin signals openness to peace talks, US is skeptical.

Russian representatives relayed messages to senior U.S. officials last month, Bloomberg wrote. In a surprising concession, Putin allegedly withdrew his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for control over the occupied Ukrainian territories, amounting to about 18% of Ukraine.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:40 PM

Minister: Ukraine to start building 4 nuclear reactors in 2024.

Before its occupation in March 2022, the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, used to produce more than 40% of nuclear-generated electricity in Ukraine. Today, three nuclear power plants in Ukrainian-controlled territory produce about 55% of the country's electricity needs.
1:18 PM

EU ready to extend protection for Ukrainian refugees past March 2025.

The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to Eurostat, over 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees are currently registered for temporary protections to legally access housing, find work, and receive social benefits in the EU states.
10:45 AM

Jailed US journalist spends 100th day in pre-trial detention in Russia.

Despite repeated requests from RFE/RL, the U.S. State Department has not yet officially designated Alsu Kurmasheva as "wrongfully detained," as it has done with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, both of whom are U.S. citizens currently held in Russian jails.
10:04 AM

Sweden has sent over 1,100 tons of aid to Ukraine's energy sector.

Stockholm has sent 93 shipments of aid, including generators, transformers, substations, and other equipment for repair works at energy facilities following Russian attacks, the Energy Ministry said after the "Restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector: the opportunities for Swedish business" webinar.
8:18 AM

​​General Staff: Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 26. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:46 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Over the course of the day, the Russian military assailed the region with artillery and mortar fire, drone strikes, tank attacks, and mines. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.