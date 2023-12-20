Media: Ukrainian hackers hit Russian utility company

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Blackjack hacker group carried out a cyber attack against Rosvodokanal, a Russian water utility company, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 20, citing undisclosed law enforcement sources.

The attack, targeting Rosvodkanal's digital infrastructure, was likely supported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the sources told Ukrainska Pravda.

The news comes only a week after a massive Russian-linked cyberattack against the Ukrainian phone operator Kyivstar, which caused internet and network outages across the country.

Blackjack allegedly attacked more than 6,000 computers and deleted over 50 terabytes (TB) of data, including internal documents, correspondence, cyber protection services, backup data, and more.

The SBU is now analyzing 1.5 TB of Rosvodkanal's data, sources told Ukrainska Pravda.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report, and the Russian company did not comment on the alleged attack on its website or social media channels.

Rosvodkanal supplies water to around 7 million people and is part of the Alfa Group, co-owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman.

RBC Ukraine reported in late November that the Blackjack group hacked the website of the Russian Labor and Social Protection Ministry with the help of the SBU, downloading a large amount of classified information.