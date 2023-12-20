Skip to content
Media: Ukrainian hackers hit Russian utility company

by Martin Fornusek December 20, 2023 11:13 PM 1 min read
Rosvodkanal's building in Krasnodar, Russia. (illustrative purposes only) (Rosvodkanal website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Blackjack hacker group carried out a cyber attack against Rosvodokanal, a Russian water utility company, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 20, citing undisclosed law enforcement sources.

The attack, targeting Rosvodkanal's digital infrastructure, was likely supported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the sources told Ukrainska Pravda.

The news comes only a week after a massive Russian-linked cyberattack against the Ukrainian phone operator Kyivstar, which caused internet and network outages across the country.

Blackjack allegedly attacked more than 6,000 computers and deleted over 50 terabytes (TB) of data, including internal documents, correspondence, cyber protection services, backup data, and more.

The SBU is now analyzing 1.5 TB of Rosvodkanal's data, sources told Ukrainska Pravda.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report, and the Russian company did not comment on the alleged attack on its website or social media channels.

Rosvodkanal supplies water to around 7 million people and is part of the Alfa Group, co-owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman.

RBC Ukraine reported in late November that the Blackjack group hacked the website of the Russian Labor and Social Protection Ministry with the help of the SBU, downloading a large amount of classified information.

Massive cyberattack reported on Ukrainian bank, phone operator
Massive cyberattacks hit the largest Ukrainian telecommunications company, Kyivstar, and one of the country’s largest banks, Monobank, on Dec. 12.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Batumi shopping centers evacuated amid bomb threats.

Authorities evacuated shoppers at Batumi's Grand Mall, Metro City, Batumi Mall, and Plaza. The official reason for the evacuation was not disclosed, but an employee of Grand Mall said there were rumors of mines planted in the building.
Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
