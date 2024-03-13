Media: Ukrainian drones attack 3 oil refineries in Russia, airfield in Voronezh Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones attacked three oil refineries in Russia, as well as a Russian Air Force air base, and an airfield in Voronezh Oblast overnight on March 13, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing an unnamed source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Oil refineries were allegedly attacked in Ryazan, in the cities of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, and Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, according to the media outlet.

The attacks, which Ukrainska Pravda's source called "a continuation of a series of special operations against Russian oil refineries that were launched earlier," were reportedly carried out by the SBU itself.

"Our task is to deprive the enemy of resources and reduce the flow of money from oil and fuel that the aggressor direct to the war and the killing of Ukrainian citizens," the unnamed source told the media outlet.

The reports came after Moscow's claims that 65 drones were shot down over six Russia's regions overnight and in the morning on March 13, including 35 over Voronezh Oblast.

The SBU, together with other representatives of the Defense Forces, also reportedly attacked the Russian air base in the town of Buturlinovka in Voronezh Oblast and a military airfield in Voronezh.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information, and there were no official comments from the Ukrainian authorities.