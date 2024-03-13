Skip to content
Media: Ukrainian drones attack 3 oil refineries in Russia, airfield in Voronezh Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova March 13, 2024 12:22 PM 2 min read
View after an alleged drone attack on an oil refinery in Ryazan Oblast on March 13, 2024. (Screenshot of the video shared on Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones attacked three oil refineries in Russia, as well as a Russian Air Force air base, and an airfield in Voronezh Oblast overnight on March 13, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing an unnamed source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Oil refineries were allegedly attacked in Ryazan, in the cities of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, and Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, according to the media outlet.

The attacks, which Ukrainska Pravda's source called "a continuation of a series of special operations against Russian oil refineries that were launched earlier," were reportedly carried out by the SBU itself.

"Our task is to deprive the enemy of resources and reduce the flow of money from oil and fuel that the aggressor direct to the war and the killing of Ukrainian citizens," the unnamed source told the media outlet.

The reports came after Moscow's claims that 65 drones were shot down over six Russia's regions overnight and in the morning on March 13, including 35 over Voronezh Oblast.

The SBU, together with other representatives of the Defense Forces, also reportedly attacked the Russian air base in the town of Buturlinovka in Voronezh Oblast and a military airfield in Voronezh.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information, and there were no official comments from the Ukrainian authorities.

Most popular

News Feed

7:07 AM

Armenia threatens to leave Russian-led CSTO.

Armenia will leave the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the military alliance fails to address Armenia's collective security concerns, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on March 12.
6:02 AM

UNICEF grant to provide $18 million in education funding.

Ukraine will receive $18 million from Education Cannot Wait, a UNICEF-backed fund, to provide educational support to children affected by the war, Ukraine's Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced in a signing ceremony at the United Nations in New York on March 12.
1:48 AM

Russia strikes Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 children, 1 adult.

Russian forces fired at Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 82 times on March 12, striking 14 communities. Five children were wounded in the Velyka Pysarivka community, and one man received injuries following Russia's shelling of Myropillia village, the local military administration reported.
Editors' Picks

