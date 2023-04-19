Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Ukraine receives another IRIS-T system from Germany

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2023 6:40 PM 1 min read
A trade visitor looks at a Diehl IRIS-T SLS anti-aircraft weapon system at the ILA International Aerospace Exhibition on June 22, 2022, in Brandenburg, Germany. (Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany delivered the second of the four promised IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine "around April 16," Der Spiegel reported on April 19, citing its sources.

The remaining two systems are supposed to be sent by early 2024, but they have yet to be produced, according to the publication. Meanwhile, Kyiv has asked Germany for more IRIS-T systems.

The first IRIS-T was handed over to Ukraine last October and proved itself well in winter when protecting Kyiv's civilian infrastructure from regular Russian attacks.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, cited by Der Spiegel, the IRIS-T system saved "thousands of lives" during Russian strikes on the capital. Anti-aircraft missiles used in these systems can hit targets at an altitude of up to 20 kilometers and a distance of up to 40 kilometers.

On April 18, the German government reported delivering an American-made Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. The U.S. and the Netherlands have also handed over the Patriots they earlier pledged to Kyiv.

Oleg Sukhov: What should be done to ensure Ukraine’s victory in 2023
Editor’s note: The opinions expressed in our op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. When Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began almost a year ago, the issue of Ukraine’s very existence and survival came to
Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.