Media: Ukraine receives another IRIS-T system from Germany

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany delivered the second of the four promised IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine "around April 16," Der Spiegel reported on April 19, citing its sources.

The remaining two systems are supposed to be sent by early 2024, but they have yet to be produced, according to the publication. Meanwhile, Kyiv has asked Germany for more IRIS-T systems.

The first IRIS-T was handed over to Ukraine last October and proved itself well in winter when protecting Kyiv's civilian infrastructure from regular Russian attacks.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, cited by Der Spiegel, the IRIS-T system saved "thousands of lives" during Russian strikes on the capital. Anti-aircraft missiles used in these systems can hit targets at an altitude of up to 20 kilometers and a distance of up to 40 kilometers.

On April 18, the German government reported delivering an American-made Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. The U.S. and the Netherlands have also handed over the Patriots they earlier pledged to Kyiv.