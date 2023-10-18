Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: SBU drones attack Russian military camp in Russia's Kursk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek October 18, 2023 1:01 PM 2 min read
A Maxar satellite imagery of the Khalino airbase in Kursk Oblast, Russia, on Aug. 26, 2022. (Satellite image (c) 2022 Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit a Russian military camp near the Khalino airbase in Russia's Kursk Oblast overnight with at least 18 drone strikes, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Oct. 18, citing its source within SBU.

The exact number of casualties is being clarified, the outlet said. Ukrainska Pravda's source, however, said that the attack caused significant damage and noted that the military facility hosted up to 3,000 Russian soldiers and about 80 pieces of military equipment.

The news outlet published a video on its social media allegedly showing the explosions at the camp.

Subscribe to newsletter
War Notes

Earlier on Oct. 18, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its forces had shot down 28 Ukrainian drones overnight over Belgorod and Kursk oblasts and over the Black Sea region.

Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoyt claimed that debris from destroyed drones caused minor damage to civilian buildings but said that no casualties were recorded in the region.

Bordering Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, Kursk Oblast's administration officials often report on drone strikes from across the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian media reported on an earlier attack against the Khalino airbase on Sept. 24, which was said to kill or injure several high-ranking officers.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine uses ATACMS for first time to strike airfields in Russian-occupied territory
Key development on Oct. 17: * Ukraine strikes airfields in Russian-occupied area with ATACMS missiles, destroys 9 Russian helicopters, other equipment, kills Russian troops * U.S. military reportedly says all 31 Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine. * U.S. to provide nearly $700 million for moderniza…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.