Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Russian army boot manufacturers imported over $4 million worth of EU materials

by Elsa Court November 20, 2023 7:20 PM 2 min read
A damaged Russian military vehicle and military boots are seen after Russian Forces withdrawal in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on Sep. 14, 2022. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Companies that make boots for the Russian army have spent $4.1 million on materials from EU countries in 2023, according to a report by the Ukrainian investigative journalism project Trap Aggressor on Nov. 20.

Journalists collected Russian boots found in Ukraine and examined the purchase history of their manufacturers, tracing the imports of leather, glue, and spare parts for shoe-making machines over the last year.  

Some boots worn by Russian soldiers on the battlefield were reportedly made by the Russian company Faraday, which presented its shoes at the Army 2023 International Forum in Moscow and received at least six orders for shoes from the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry in 2022.  

Faraday bought $1.7 million worth of leather and other materials from the Italian company Conceria Cervinia at the start of 2023, Trap Aggressor reported.

The shoe manufacturer also bought $300,000 worth of materials from the German chemical company Jakob Keck Chemie, which produces varnishes, adhesives, and paints for the shoe industry.

A third company, the German leather fiber manufacturer Salamander, provided $80,000 of materials to Faraday, Trap Aggressor said.

The same company also supplied $60,000 worth of materials to the boot manufacturer Donobuv, which has publicly stated that it supplies the Russian military.

Salamander released a statement in May 2023, saying it had decided to "immediately stop deliveries" to Russia and Belarus.  

"Salamander's approach is tougher and tougher than the current EU sanctions list calls for," Trap Aggressor quotes the company's statement.

The EU limits trade in dual-use goods, such as drone motors, which can be utilized for both military and civilian purposes.

However, leather, rubber, shoe soles, and other materials involved in boot manufacturing do not fall under the categorization of dual-use goods and therefore can be sold to Russia.

Moreover, Faraday and Donobuv are companies that fall under Ukrainian sanctions, but not EU sanctions, Trap Aggressor noted.

Without further sanctions, companies based in the EU are ensuring that Russian army boots "are made of high-quality European leather," Trap Aggressor warned.  

Investigation: Czech parts make their way to Russian military helicopters despite sanctions
Editor’s Note: This story is based on an investigation by Trap Aggressor, a project by Ukrainian NGO StateWatch, which advocates for principles of good governance. The investigation’s author, Roman Steblivskyi, is a researcher at StateWatch. This story has been translated from Ukrainian and edited b…
The Kyiv IndependentRoman Steblivskyi
Author: Elsa Court
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:31 PM

Security experts appeal to US Congress to approve Ukraine aid bill.

"Ukraine's fight is not only in defense of its own sovereignty and territory but also on behalf of the West, its values and way of life, which Russia seeks to replace with an international system more welcoming for dictatorships," the experts wrote in the letter address to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
7:14 PM

EU to discuss $55 billion for Ukraine on Feb. 1.

The European Council will hold a special summit on Feb. 1, where the EU leaders will discuss the four-year 50-billion-euro ($55 billion) funding package for Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Dec. 18.
6:50 PM

EU adopts 12th package of Russia sanctions.

The newly adopted measures include a ban on Russian diamonds, a crackdown on Russia's means to acquire military-use goods, tighter controls over the $60-per-barrel oil price cap, and further steps targeting Moscow's revenue amid the all-out war.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.