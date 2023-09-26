Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

BBC: Russia seeks to rejoin UN Human Rights Council

by Martin Fornusek September 26, 2023 2:18 PM 2 min read
Freshly dug graves for unidentified civilians killed by the Russian military in the Bucha massacre in February-March 2022, at the city cemetery in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast. (Photo credit: Oleksandra Butova/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia seeks to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council after being expelled last year because of its invasion of Ukraine, the BBC reported on Sept. 26, citing a position paper distributed by Russian diplomats to UN members.

The news outlet says that Moscow will seek to return to the human rights body for a new three-year term during a vote in October.

Russia hopes to regain international credibility following its human rights violations in Ukraine and at home, diplomatic sources told the BBC.

Moscow is allegedly attempting to bribe some smaller countries ahead of the vote, offering grain and arms in return for the support. As a result, there is a realistic possibility that Russia can succeed and return to the Human Rights Council, the diplomats believe.

European Court of Human Rights strikes down Russia’s claims against Ukraine
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) struck down Russia’s claims against Ukraine filed in 2021, the court informed on July 18.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Russia was kicked out of the U.N.'s human rights body during a special session on April 7, 2022, with 93 votes cast in favor, 25 against, and 58 abstentions.

Officials backing the motion said it signaled the "international community's strong censure of Moscow's aggressive actions toward a neighboring state."

Ukraine, its international partners, and human rights groups said that Russia has committed a number of human rights violations during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This includes deliberate murder of civilians, shelling of civilian areas, torture, sexual violence, and abduction, namely of children. Several countries have recognized Russia's crimes against Ukraine as genocide.

A report by the U.N. Watch, the Human Rights Foundation, and the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights published earlier in September concluded that Russia is "unqualified" for membership in the Human Rights Council.

The reasons for the conclusion included "aggression against Ukraine, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances by or on behalf of government authorities, pervasive torture by government law enforcement officers," and a number of other violations.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.