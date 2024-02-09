Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia
Edit post

Media: Russia imports Italian Beretta rifles despite sanctions

by Vladyslav Kudryk February 9, 2024 3:49 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Firearms are displayed at the Beretta booth at the National Rifle Association's Annual Meetings & Exhibits at the Indiana Convention Center on April 15, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Italian arms manufacturer Beretta continues to export small arms to Russia through its subsidiary and the companies of Russian arms dealer Mikhail Khubutia, an investigation published by the Russian and Italian news outlets The Insider and IrpiMedia on Feb. 7 said.

According to it, Khubutia and Beretta Industrie SPA control the Russian Eagle LLC, which is the official distributor of Beretta products in Russia.

Of all arms supplied to Russia in violation of sanctions, almost half were made by Beretta-owned companies, the investigation said.

The EU banned the supply of rifled weapons to Russia back in 2014. Still, the export of sniper rifles, pistols, and ammunition through the Customs Union of the Eurasian Economic Union continued.

According to the Russian Federal Accreditation Service, goods of other arms brands owned by the Beretta holding continued to be imported to Russia during its full-scale war against Ukraine: Benelli, Beretta, Beretta Benelli Iberica, Sako, Stoeger and Tikka carbines, Norma, RWS, and Sako ammunition.

In most cases, these weapons were imported either by the Russian Eagle or Khubutia's companies affiliated with it.

In total, more than 835,000 rounds of ammunition and 5,900 small arms produced by the holding have entered Russia since the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

According to the report, Beretta is not the only Italian arms manufacturer whose products end up in Russia. CD Europe SRL, which produces rifles under the Marocchi and Breda brands, also continues to export them to Russia through the distributor Italruzhye LLC.

Report: Russian banks evade sanctions by trading cash for gold
Some Russian banks may be evading sanctions on banknotes by trading gold in the UAE and Turkey, according to a report by Sayari, a financial-intelligence company.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Vladyslav Kudryk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.