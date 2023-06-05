Media: Russia buying back weapon parts exported to India, Myanmar

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia may be "buying back" military equipment previously shipped to India and Myanmar, the Japanese news outlet Nikkei reported on June 5.

Based on Nikkei's analysis of customs clearance data, Moscow repurchases parts for tanks and missiles to refit older weapons for use in Ukraine.

For example, Russia's leading tank producer UralVagonZavod re-imported its own products from Myanmar worth $24 million on Dec. 9, 2022, Nikkei wrote.

Russia's military hardware, including its tanks, suffered heavy attrition since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

To offset the losses, Moscow is reportedly refitting older models such as the Stalin-era T-54/55 tanks, and seeking aid from friendly governments.

Despite Western sanctions aimed at Russia's ability to produce arms, Moscow is successfully using intermediary countries to circumvent these measures.

A report by Sky News from June 5 possibly revealed a $1 million contract for ammunition and artillery and tank components. This included $740,000 for T-72 tank barrels.