Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's Victory Day parade shows its materiel, communications issues

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2023 11:52 AM 2 min read
Soviet T-34 tank is driven during the Victory Day Red Square Parade on May 9, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. Moscow marks Victory Day with a parade after a fresh wave of strikes across Ukraine. (Contributor/Getty Images)
The May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square highlighted the equipment and strategic communications challenges the Russian military has faced during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Over 8,000 military personnel reportedly participated in the parade, but most were auxiliaries, paramilitary forces, and military academy cadets, the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update.

"The only personnel from deployable formations of regular forces were contingents of Railway Troops and military police."

An old T-34 from a ceremonial unit was the only tank on this year's Victory Day parade, which is a substantial downsize from the usual number of vehicles shown at the event held annually to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory against Nazi Germany in 1945.

"Despite heavy losses in Ukraine, Russia could have fielded more armored vehicles," reads the ministry's update. "The authorities likely refrained from doing so because they want to avoid domestic criticism about prioritizing parades over combat operations."

Earlier, six Russian regions, Russian-occupied Crimea, and 21 cities had canceled their parades due to security concerns. The traditional March of the Immortal Regiment, where families show photos of fallen veterans of the Second World War, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's reception after the parade, were also canceled.

In 2022, large-scale parades were held in Moscow and other cities in Russia despite the full-scale war raging in Ukraine.

Putin claims ‘real war’ unleashed against Russia during Victory Day speech
During his address at the annual Victory Day celebration at Moscow’s Red Square to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that “a real war has once again been unleashed against our Motherland.”
Kyiv IndependentTeah Pelechaty
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
