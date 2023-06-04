Zelensky: Russia manages to bypass sanctions, uses other countries to ‘continue terror’

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 4 during his video address that Russia manages to bypass international sanctions and benefit from Western technology by using a network of intermediaries.

“We see every direction (used by Russia to) bypass existing sanctions, every country whose territory, jurisdiction, or citizens are used by Russia to continue terror,” Zelensky said. “Together with our partners, we must close all such areas so that there would be no products of the free world in Russian missiles, in Russian weapons. And neceessary steps will be taken."

As a result of Russia's June 3 attack on the city of Pidhorodne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 2-year-old girl was killed and 25 civilians were injured, including 5 children.

Since Feb. 24 2022, at least 485 Ukrainian children have been killed due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, the real number (of killed children) is higher. Every time we liberate our territories, we learn the terrible truth about the occupation," Zelensky said.