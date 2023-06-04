Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Russia manages to bypass sanctions, uses other countries to ‘continue terror’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 4, 2023 11:08 PM 1 min read
Rescuers extract a man from the rubble of a two-story building in the town of Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a Russian missile struck a residential area on June 3, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 4 during his video address that Russia manages to bypass international sanctions and benefit from Western technology by using a network of intermediaries.

“We see every direction (used by Russia to) bypass existing sanctions, every country whose territory, jurisdiction, or citizens are used by Russia to continue terror,” Zelensky said. “Together with our partners, we must close all such areas so that there would be no products of the free world in Russian missiles, in Russian weapons. And neceessary steps will be taken."

As a result of Russia's June 3 attack on the city of Pidhorodne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 2-year-old girl was killed and 25 civilians were injured, including 5 children.

Since Feb. 24 2022, at least 485 Ukrainian children have been killed due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, the real number (of killed children) is higher. Every time we liberate our territories, we learn the terrible truth about the occupation," Zelensky said.

Update: Two-year-old killed, 22 injured in Russian missile attack near Dnipro
A two-year-old girl was found dead in the rubble of a residential building that was hit by a Russian missile strike on the town Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 3, regional Governor Serhii Lysak said in a post on Telegram on June 4.
The Kyiv IndependentLili Bivings
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
