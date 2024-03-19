Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Russian Navy, Russia's war, Black Sea Fleet, Black Sea
Media: Russia appoints new acting navy commander

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2024 5:48 PM 2 min read
Russian Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev. (Russian Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev was appointed as an acting commander of the Russian Navy on March 19, according to Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti.

Russian media circulated in early March that Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, who had held the position since 2019, had been replaced. The reason for the reshuffle is unknown.

Kremlin-controlled media published a video purporting to show the ceremony in the Russian port city of Kronstadt where Moiseev, previously the commander of Russia's North Fleet, was presented with the title.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the reported replacement, and Yevmenov is still listed on the Defense Ministry's website.

The news came amid reports that around 30% of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet had been destroyed as of December 2023.

Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russia's Black Sea Fleet since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including the sinking of the flagship cruiser Moskva in April 2022 and a devastating missile attack on the fleet's headquarters in occupied Crimea that reportedly killed more than 30 officers.

In a recent development, Sergey Kotov, a Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship, was hit and destroyed in an overnight attack orchestrated by Ukraine's military intelligence agency on March 5.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:00 PM

Reuters: Putin to visit China in May.

This might be Putin's first trip abroad after he secured his fifth term in office in the recent presidential election, broadly regarded as rigged and unfair.
10:43 AM

Media: Kuleba expected to visit India later in March.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to visit India later this month, marking the first trip by a Ukrainian high-level official to the country since the outbreak of the full-scale war, The Hindu reported on March 19, citing an undisclosed diplomatic source.
