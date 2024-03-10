Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Russia, Black Sea Fleet, Crimea, Navy
Edit post

Media: Commander of Russian Navy replaced

by Alexander Khrebet March 10, 2024 11:18 PM 2 min read
Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships take part in Navy Day celebrations in the port city of Novorossiysk on July 30, 2023. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, commander of the Russian Navy, has been replaced with Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev, Fontanka, a Russian news outlet, and Russian newspaper Izvestiya reported on March 10, citing unnamed sources.

The news comes amid reports that around 20% of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet had been destroyed as of December 2023.

Previously Moiseyev had been the commander of Russia's Northern Fleet.

Yevmenov, who had been the commander of the Russian Navy since May 2019, is still listed on the Defense Ministry's website. The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the alleged  replacement.

Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russia's Black Sea Fleet since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including the sinking of the flagship cruiser Moskva in April 2022 and a devastating missile attack on the fleet's headquarters in occupied Crimea that reportedly killed more than 30 officers.

In a recent development, Sergey Kotov, a Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship, was hit and destroyed in an overnight attack orchestrated by Ukraine's military intelligence agency on March 5.

Meanwhile, Atesh, a Ukrainian partisan movement, reported on March 10 that Russian forces were transporting Russian ship engines from the occupied Crimea to a naval base in Novorossiysk.

The report also said that the move was prompted by “successful Ukrainian strikes on military targets in Crimea.”

These are the most important Russian ships destroyed by Ukraine
One of the most unexpected developments of the full-scale invasion was how many big, expensive Russian ships were taken out by Ukraine, a country that technically has no navy. Around 20% of Russia’s Black Sea fleet has been destroyed as of December 2023, according to National Security and Defense
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Alexander Khrebet
Alexander Khrebet
Reporter
Alexander Khrebet is a reporter with the Kyiv Independent. He covers Ukraine’s foreign policy, alleged abuse of power in the country’s military leadership, and reports on the Russian-occupied territories. Alexander is the European Press Prize 2023 winner, the #AllForJan Award 2023 winner and Ukraine's 2022 National Investigative Journalism Award finalist. His was published in the Washington Times and Atlantic Council.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:18 PM

Media: Commander of Russian Navy replaced.

Yevmenov, who has been the Russian Navy Commander since May 2019, is still listed on the Defense Ministry's website. The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the alleged replacement.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10. This number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.