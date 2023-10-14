Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Ruling Georgian party did not vote for PACE resolution declaring Russia dictatorship

by Nate Ostiller October 14, 2023 11:48 PM 2 min read
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili (R) and his predecessor, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili at a press conference in Tbilisi on Nov. 2, 2013. Both are members of Georgian Dream. (Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Representatives from Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, did not vote for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) resolution that declared Russia a dictatorship, RFE/RL's Caucasian service reported on Oct. 14.

Members of the Georgian opposition party, Citizens, voted for the resolution, but Georgian Dream representative Irakli Chikovani said that he had more pressing business than the vote.

"I’m not going to agree on the priorities of our activities with you," he said, according to the Georgian media outlet SOVA.

When asked if he considered Russia to be a dictatorship, Chikovani said that “there are problems that are associated with the full functioning of democracy.”

Previously, Georgian Dream representatives also declined to join a PACE declaration saying that Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism.

Georgian Dream, headed by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, has been criticized for maintaining ties with Russia after the beginning of the full-scale invasion and neglecting to join sanctions or other efforts to isolate Russia.

In May 2023, Garibashvili was widely condemned for saying that Ukraine was partly to blame for Russia's invasion.

A poll conducted in April 2023 by the Caucasus media outlet Jam-News found that 87% of Georgians believed Russia to be the country's primary political threat. Another 79% supported revoking the visa-free regime for Russians to visit Georgia.

Currently, 20% of Georgian territory is illegally occupied by Russia.  

Batu Kutelia: Lessons from Georgia of geopolitical procrastination
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. Feb. 24, 2022, was the date that Russia launched a decisive offensive against the free world. This war has caused a far-reaching domino effect
The Kyiv IndependentBatu Kutelia
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.