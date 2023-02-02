Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
North Korea reportedly intends to send personnel to Russian-occupied Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 2, 2023 10:42 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea’s government intends to send up to 500 soldiers or police personnel to Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts “to take part in reconstruction efforts,” Daily NK, a South Korean-based newspaper, reported citing a source in Russia.

The personnel selected for the deployment to Ukraine are young men between the ages of 19 and 27, the report said. Most are married and will leave their families behind in North Korea.

According to the report, the deployment is expected for mid-February or March. Daily NK reported earlier that Kim’s regime selected two batches of personnel but postponed sending them.

North Korea is supplying missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Jan. 29. North Korea was also allegedly making winter uniforms for Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine, Radio Free Asia reported on Nov. 8, citing unnamed sources.

Reuters: Wagner Group allegedly purchased North Korean weapons for war against Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
