Media: Moscow university imports Canadian drone detector despite sanctions

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Technological University in Moscow managed to import a high-tech drone detector from Canada despite strict sanctions, independent Russian media outlet Agentstvo reported on Nov. 15.

Investigative journalists discovered that the university bought the SkyEye detector in May for 4.5 million rubles ($50,470) and received the system in June, according to procurement documents.

The university could be using the system "for research purposes, as it is developing anti-drone devices," Agenstvo said.

The SkyEye is able to detect drones up to 35 kilometers away and can recognize "over 330 models of drones, remote controllers, FPVs, and telemetry devices," according to the website of Skycope Technologies, the Canadian manufacturer.

The system weighs less than 10 kilograms and can be set up within five minutes, and has been "rigorously tested and verified" by the Canadian Defense Department, the website states.

Lawyer and sanctions compliance expert Roman Rasimas told Agentstvo that the system is subject to restrictions imposed by the Canadian authorities.

A businessman, Maksim Susloparov, appears to have supplied the radar to the university, according to the documents assessed by Agentstvo journalists.

Neither Susloparov nor the university responded to Agentstvo requests for comment and it remains unclear exactly how the system was imported to Russia.

Despite sanctions, Western-produced components and dual-use technologies have continued to flow to Russia, often ending up in the hands of the Russian military. They are commonly exported through third-party countries.