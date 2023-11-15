Skip to content
Media: Moscow university imports Canadian drone detector despite sanctions

by Elsa Court November 15, 2023 11:58 AM 2 min read
An aerial view of Moscow on February 28, 2023. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Technological University in Moscow managed to import a high-tech drone detector from Canada despite strict sanctions, independent Russian media outlet Agentstvo reported on Nov. 15.

Investigative journalists discovered that the university bought the SkyEye detector in May for 4.5 million rubles ($50,470) and received the system in June, according to procurement documents.

The university could be using the system "for research purposes, as it is developing anti-drone devices," Agenstvo said.

The SkyEye is able to detect drones up to 35 kilometers away and can recognize "over 330 models of drones, remote controllers, FPVs, and telemetry devices," according to the website of Skycope Technologies, the Canadian manufacturer.

The system weighs less than 10 kilograms and can be set up within five minutes, and has been "rigorously tested and verified" by the Canadian Defense Department, the website states.

Lawyer and sanctions compliance expert Roman Rasimas told Agentstvo that the system is subject to restrictions imposed by the Canadian authorities.

A businessman, Maksim Susloparov, appears to have supplied the radar to the university, according to the documents assessed by Agentstvo journalists.  

Neither Susloparov nor the university responded to Agentstvo requests for comment and it remains unclear exactly how the system was imported to Russia.

Despite sanctions, Western-produced components and dual-use technologies have continued to flow to Russia, often ending up in the hands of the Russian military. They are commonly exported through third-party countries.

Canada imposes 63 sanctions against Russian individuals, entities
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 63 sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Canada, news outlet European Pravda reported on Sept. 22.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Elsa Court
