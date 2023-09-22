Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Canada imposes 63 sanctions against Russian individuals, entities

by Rachel Amran September 23, 2023 12:44 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during President Zelensky's visit to Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Photo via Prime Minister Trudeau's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 63 sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Canada, news outlet European Pravda reported on Sept. 22.

During a press conference earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau stated that the more than 42 sanctioned inviduals are "involved in the illegal movement and detention of Ukrainian children, the generation and dissemination of disinformation and propaganda, as well as the nuclear programs of the Russian Federation."

Among individuals listed under new Canadian sanctions, the Minister of Labor of the Russian Federation Anton Kotyakov and the advisor to the Commissioner for Childrens’ Rights, Alexey Petrov.

Some of the Russian entities involved in the sanctions include Moscow State Institute of International Relations ("MGIMO") and its director Anatoly Torkunov, the Higher School of Economics of the Russian Federation, as well as the publications "Vzglyad" and "Komsomolska Pravda." Russian youth organizations are also included on the sanctioned entities list.

Earlier today, President Zelensky addressed the Canadian Parliament following Prime Minister Trudeau's announcement of further aid for Ukraine, including 650 million Canadian dollars ($480 million) for 50 armored vehicles and training on F-16 fighter jets.

The Ukrainian President's visit to Canada followed a visit to New York where Zelensky addressed the U.N. General Assembly and the Security Council. The president then headed to Washington, D.C., where he held talks with members of the U.S. Congress, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and President Joe Biden.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters; Abrams to arrive next week
Key developments on Sept. 22: * Ukrainian military strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters * Media: US to send small number of ATACMS to Ukraine * Zelensky addresses Canada’s parliament as Trudeau pledges more aid * Biden: ‘Next week, the first Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine.’…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk



Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.