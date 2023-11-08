Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed, Sanctions
US indicts 7 individuals, 3 companies for allegedly transporting dual-use technology to Russia

by Nate Ostiller November 8, 2023 9:27 AM 2 min read
An Orlan drone displayed during an open-air exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment and tactical gear on Mykhailivska Square on June 15, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A U.S. court indicted seven individuals and three companies for their alleged role in the transportation of dual-use technologies to Russia, according to a press statement released by the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) on Nov. 7.

The individuals and companies named, whose addresses are listed as being in the U.S., Russia, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates, were involved in a complex, multi-national scheme to export U.S.-produced electronic components to Russia, the BIS claimed.

The list includes H Brothers Group Inc., SN Electronics, Inc., and Suntronic F.Z.E, as well as Nikolay Goltsev, Salimdzhon Nasriddinov, Kristina Puzyreva, Oleg Zenchenko, Yekaterina Vetoshkina, Pavel Chernikov, and Vladimir Bochkarev.

The suspects received a number of charges, including smuggling, unlicensed export, and filing false reports. Their export privileges were also suspended pending the results of the case.  

These components could be used in the manufacturing of precision-guided weapons produced by Russia's military-industry complex.

The scheme allegedly operated through two businesses registered in New York, which were used at the direction of procurement agents in Russia to purchase the materials and ship them through third-party countries to obfuscate that their final destination was Russia.

Some of the recipients in Russia included companies affiliated with the Russian military, the BIS said.

Electronic components shipped through the companies match the model numbers of parts in a variety of Russian weapons systems found in Ukraine, including Ka-52 helicopters, T-72B3 tanks, and Orlan drones, court documents showed.

The scheme allegedly made hundreds of shipments to Russia that totaled over $7 million.

Despite sanctions, Western-produced components have continued to flow to Russia, ending up in missiles and other weapons used to attack Ukraine. They are often exported through third-party countries.

Bloomberg reported on Oct. 31 that the European Union is considering passing a 12th round of sanctions, which in part aims to target Russia's ability to circumvent sanctions.

Although previous sanctions packages have also tried to block sanctions circumvention, there are still numerous loopholes.

Author: Nate Ostiller
News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

