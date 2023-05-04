Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Moldovan police to fine people wearing St. George's ribbon on May 9

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 4, 2023 3:49 PM 2 min read
Moldovan police will fine those wearing the St. George's ribbon on May 9 as "a symbol of (Russian) military aggression," Moldovan outlet Newsmaker reported on May 4.

Wearing the St. George's ribbon will only be permitted only if it is part of a medal, Viorel Cernautanu, the head of Moldova's General Inspectorate of Police, said.

The "Z" and "V" Russian war symbols will also be banned.

The orange-and-black striped St. George's ribbon is one of the most common symbols representing the Soviet Union's victory over the Nazis during World War II. However, it has since become a symbol of the Russian military and its genocidal war against Ukraine.

Cernautanu said that the proliferation of symbols glorifying Russian aggression "can create a risk of unrest and a threat to national security."

Russia's war against Ukraine has led to heightened security concerns in neighboring Moldova.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Feb. 13 that a Russian plan had been uncovered to stage a coup d'état, involving attacks on government buildings and hostage-taking.

On Feb. 23, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine was planning a provocation against Transnistria.

Transnistria hosts 1,500 Russian troops and a large Soviet-era arms depot. Internationally recognized as part of Moldova, it has been occupied by a Russian-backed proxy state since 1992.

In a claim quickly denied by Chisinau, the Russian Defense Ministry alleged that the "provocation" would involve units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disguised as Russian soldiers, specifically the Azov battalion.  

Investigation: Leaked document exposes Kremlin’s 10-year plan to undermine Moldova
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between the Kyiv Independent and media partners, including Delfi Meedia (Estonia), Expressen (Sweden), Dossier Center (U.K.), Rise Moldova, Frontstory, VSquare (Poland), Süddeutsche Zeitung, Westdeutscher Rundfunk, Rundfunk WDR, Norddeutscher Rundfunk (Ge…
Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
