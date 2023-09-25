Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Missile fragments found in Transnistria

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 25, 2023 4:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Fragments from a S-300 missile have been found in Transnistria, independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported on Sept. 25.

The debris was found in a field in Chitcani, a village near Tiraspol, the de facto capital of the Russian-controlled territory that is internationally recognized as part of Moldova.

Chitcani is about 20 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. There was no mention of the origin of the fragments in Meduza's report.  

One of the rocket fragments was around three meters long, a local resident told a state-controlled television channel.

The local authorities claimed that an explosion was heard in Tiraspol and the nearby city of Bender at around 1:00 a.m. local time.

No damage or casualties have been reported, according to Meduza.

Russia attacked Odesa, located around 90 kilometers south from where the rocket fragments landed in Transnistria, on Sept. 25.

The attack killed two people, destroyed several granaries, and seriously damaged a hotel on the Odesa Sea Port’s territory, which has been abandoned for several years, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported.

In total, Russia launched 12 Kalibr cruise missiles, two anti-ship Onyx missiles, and 19 kamikaze drones, overnight at Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down all the drones and 11 Kalibr missiles, mostly over Odesa Oblast.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

