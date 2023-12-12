Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: European football club transfers may have violated Russian sanctions

by Elsa Court December 13, 2023 12:08 AM 3 min read
Stockphoto of a player striking a ball on a grass field during a professional football match. (Lighthouse Films via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Almost 30 European football clubs have made deals with Russian clubs since February 2022 that may have violated Western sanctions against Russia, the Dutch investigative outlet Follow the Money reported on Dec. 12.

Major clubs, such as PSV in the Netherlands, Olympique Lyon in France, and Real Sociedad in Spain, have made player transfer deals that amount to millions of euros with Russian clubs.

According to Follow the Money, 28 football clubs in the EU may be guilty of violating Western sanctions "in some way."

This includes arranging transfers with Russian clubs whose Russian owners have been sanctioned for their role in upholding Russia's regime and its invasion of Ukraine.

Follow the Money investigated the Eindhoven-based club PSV, which reportedly paid a fee of three million euros to Spartak Moscow to transfer player Guus Til in July 2022.

PSV Financial Director Jaap van Baar said his club "didn't do anything wrong," as Spartak Moscow's owner, Russia's largest private oil company Lukoil, was not under EU sanctions.

Lukoil has, however, been listed under U.S. sanctions against Russia since 2014, Follow the Money noted.

Sports Ministry developing plan to allow fans back in stadiums
Ukraine is developing a procedure to allow spectators to attend sports games, which have been closed to the public since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Sports Ministry announced on Dec. 1.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

PSV faced difficulties paying the transfer fee to Spartak Moscow due to international banking restrictions.

According to Follow the Money, "the two clubs agreed to transfer the money in two tranches," the first to Sparktak's Austrian-based bank account. PSV's Dutch bank blocked the second tranche.

UEFA rules required that if the fee could not be paid, it was to be held by the team's national football association.

National sporting bodies may therefore also be involved in violating sanctions, as the Dutch National Football Association is essentially "hoarding money" intended for a Russian entity, contrary to EU rules, Follow the Money said.

Russian clubs have been involved in the transfer of 1,000 players since February 2022, according to Follow the Money's research into data from the website Transfermarkt.

The Russian clubs have mainly traded with clubs in Europe and South America, making transfers worth around 300 million euros ($324 million) in total.

Some European clubs, such as Olympique Lyon, have even done business with Akhmat Grozny, a Chechen football team that has warlord Ramzan Kadyrov as its honorary chairman.  

Other European clubs were involved in transfers to Russian clubs in Sochi, St. Petersburg, and Nizhny Novgorod.

According to FIFA, "it is up to the clubs" to ensure compliance with international sanctions, Follow the Money said.

Foreign Ministry condemns IOC decision to let Russian athletes compete at Paris Olympics
“The IOC plans to give the international sports arena to athletes who not only sympathize with the murders of Ukrainian women and children but are also probably directly involved in these terrible crimes,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry wrote on Dec. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:55 AM

Media: Ukraine downs Russian A-50 plane over Azov Sea.

Ukrainian forces allegedly shot down a Russian A-50 military aircraft over the Azov Sea, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 14, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military. An additional Russian military plane, the Il-22M, was also allegedly damaged.
12:22 AM

Yermak: Zelensky's team will not allow war to freeze.

Presidential office head Andrii Yermak said that the current leadership will not agree to a "freezing" of Russia's war against Ukraine following discussions on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Switzerland, Radio Free Europe/ Liberty reported on Jan. 14.
10:26 PM

Police: Russia destroys granary in Kharkiv Oblast.

Two air-dropped gliding bombs were launched over the previous night, hitting grain storage facilities and a processing building. According to Bolvinov, the security guards on duty were not injured and no casualties were reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:16 PM

Governor: Russian missile downed over Kryvyi Rih.

Air alarms rang out in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force warned residents of Kryvyi Rih to take shelter at 5:13 p.m.
3:39 PM

Yermak: 80 countries attend Ukraine Peace Formula meeting at Davos.

Eighty countries attended the fourth meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula at Davos, Switzerland, an increase from the 66 attendees at the previous meeting, held in Malta. The goal of the working groups is for national security advisers to be on the same page with restoring territory, security and peace to Ukraine.
1:23 AM

Blinken congratulates new Taiwanese leader.

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West and angering Beijing.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.