Sports Ministry developing plan to allow fans back in stadiums

Ukraine is developing a procedure to allow spectators to attend sports games, which have been closed to the public since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Sports Ministry announced on Dec. 1.

The government has tasked the Sports Ministry, Internal Affairs Ministry, security agencies, and regional military administrations to develop a system that will allow the public to watch games in stadiums while ensuring public safety.

"We are developing an algorithm that will make sports events accessible and as safe as possible for spectators," the Sports Ministry said.

Readmitting fans to stadiums will benefit the sports industry, the fans, and the finances of sports organizations, the ministry said.

"The return of fans will help stadiums and clubs to be financially viable again," but the priority remains "the safety of spectators and athletes," acting Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi said.

The ministry has not announced a timeline for when it expects spectators will be able to watch games in stadiums.