Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kadyrov's teenage son given official military role

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2023 6:23 PM 2 min read
The son of Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, Adam Kadyrov (L) with Kadyrov's right-hand man Adam Delimkhanov, posted online on Oct. 6, 2023. (Adam Delimkhanov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The 16-year-old son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been given an official role in a new Russian battalion, Kadyrov's right-hand man Adam Delimkhanov announced on Nov. 28.

The teenage Adam Kadyrov will take on the role of "kurator," or observer, of Russia's Sheikh Mansur Battalion, a military unit named after an 18th-century Chechen military and religious leader.

A volunteer battalion in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, set up by pro-Ukrainian Chechen fighters in 2014, shares the same name.

According to Delimkhanov, the Russian Sheikh Mansur Battalion is headed by Ruslan Geremeev, who allegedly took part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and is a key suspect in the 2017 murder of Boris Nemtsov.

"This appointment was a natural result of Adam's significant merits in the defense of religious, family and cultural values of our people," Delimkhanov said.

"Despite his young age, Adam acts and thinks like a real man."

Kadyrov, who has led the Chechen Republic since 2007, awarded his son with the highest regional award in October after the minor beat an inmate accused by Russian authorities of supporting Ukraine and burning a Koran.

The detainee had been transferred to Russia's predominantly Muslim Chechen Republic without any legal grounds.

Under Kadyrov's rule, the Chechen Republic has become known as one of the most dangerous parts of the world, infamous for forced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

Chechen veteran battalion fighting Russia: ‘When Chechens are independent, they pick this side’
Moscow has fought bitterly to avoid giving up control over the lands it conquered over the centuries — and made many enemies in the process. Now, as Russia is leading yet another war of conquest, in Ukraine, many of those enemies have joined Ukrainians on the battlefield to fight
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:45 AM

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.