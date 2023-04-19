Media: Explosions heard in Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard at around 2 a.m. on April 19 in Odesa, according to local media.

A few minutes earlier, authorities in Odesa reported that the city's air raid alerts had been activated.

Media outlet Suspilne said its correspondents heard explosions.

Meanwhile, Dumskaya, an Odesa-based news outlet, said that a drone was shot down and that the region's air defense is active. The outlet also reported a fire in Chornomorsk, a city located around 20 kilometers from Odesa.

The Kyiv Independent can not independently verify this information.