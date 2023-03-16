Media: Estonia to transfer more weapons, special equipment to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to send another military defense package to Ukraine has been approved, the Estonian Public Broadcasting Company (ERR) reported.

The latest defense aid will include semi-automatic rifles, sniper rifles, scopes, binoculars, ammunition, individual and special equipment, patrol boats, thermal imaging scopes, and medical supplies.

According to ERR, the total value of the latest military defense package is valued at around $500,000.

Pevkur said that following the latest Ramstein format meeting on March 15, it was clear that there was "no time to waste" in supporting Ukraine.

"Our main initiative is aimed at the European Union's joint procurement of a million artillery shells, but we must also continue with smaller, precisely targeted aid packages," Pevkur said.

According to ERR, Estonia has provided a total of 400 million euros in military aid to Ukraine, which is tantamount to 1% of its GDP.