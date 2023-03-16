Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Estonia to transfer more weapons, special equipment to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2023 6:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to send another military defense package to Ukraine has been approved, the Estonian Public Broadcasting Company (ERR) reported.

The latest defense aid will include semi-automatic rifles, sniper rifles, scopes, binoculars, ammunition, individual and special equipment, patrol boats, thermal imaging scopes, and medical supplies.

According to ERR, the total value of the latest military defense package is valued at around $500,000.

Pevkur said that following the latest Ramstein format meeting on March 15, it was clear that there was "no time to waste" in supporting Ukraine.

"Our main initiative is aimed at the European Union's joint procurement of a million artillery shells, but we must also continue with smaller, precisely targeted aid packages," Pevkur said.

According to ERR, Estonia has provided a total of 400 million euros in military aid to Ukraine, which is tantamount to 1% of its GDP.

Ukraine war latest: Russia ramps up mobilization, Ukraine receives ‘optimistic’ news following Ramstein meeting
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.