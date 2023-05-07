Media: Drones shot down over Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones were shot down over Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on May 7, the Baza online news outlet reported on Telegram.

The post said that at least one of the drones was shot down over Sevastopol and fell down near Cape Fiolent, causing shrapnel to explode around 70 meters away.

No casualties were reported. The Ukrainian government has not commented on the drone attacks.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government of Sevastopol, said the city was attacked by drones on May 1.

Russia has occupied Crimea since it annexed the peninsula in 2014 in the wake of the EuroMaidan Revolution that ousted then-President Viktor Yanukovych.