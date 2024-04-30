Updated: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 1, injures 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian airstrike against two districts of the northeastern city of Kharkiv on April 30 killed at least one person and injured at least seven, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The authorities initially reported two people killed, but Terekhov said at around 11:15 a.m. local time that previous reports of a second fatality had not been confirmed.

Russian forces reportedly targeted the Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city, hitting residential areas, according to the mayor.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russia likely attacked the city using KAB aerial bombs.

Further details and consequences of the attack are being determined

Russia has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's second-largest city, dealing multiple casualties and severe damage to Kharkiv's energy infrastructure.

This is the second day in a row that Russia has dropped KAB bombs on Kharkiv. On April 29, Syniehubov said that Russian forces bombed the Kyivskyi district of the city.