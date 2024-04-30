Skip to content
Updated: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 1, injures 7

by Martin Fornusek April 30, 2024 10:29 AM 1 min read
A view of the city of Kharkiv during the blackout on March 25, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian airstrike against two districts of the northeastern city of Kharkiv on April 30 killed at least one person and injured at least seven, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The authorities initially reported two people killed, but Terekhov said at around 11:15 a.m. local time that previous reports of a second fatality had not been confirmed.

Russian forces reportedly targeted the Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city, hitting residential areas, according to the mayor.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russia likely attacked the city using KAB aerial bombs.

Further details and consequences of the attack are being determined

Russia has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's second-largest city, dealing multiple casualties and severe damage to Kharkiv's energy infrastructure.

This is the second day in a row that Russia has dropped KAB bombs on Kharkiv. On April 29, Syniehubov said that Russian forces bombed the Kyivskyi district of the city.

Russia partially destroys Kharkiv TV tower
Russian forces struck a TV infrastructure facility in Kharkiv on April 22, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
12:20 PM

Estonia will not force out Ukrainian men with expired passports.

The Estonian Interior Ministry does not plan to conduct forced repatriation of Ukrainian refugees staying in Estonia, Anneli Viks, the ministry's advisor on citizenship and migration policy, said on April 30 in an interview with Estonian media outlet ERR.
6:55 AM

Duchess of Edinburgh comes to Ukraine in surprise visit.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to Ukraine on April 29 for a one-day visit on behalf of the Foreign Office to "demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war." She has become the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
7:10 PM

Ukraine finalizes trade agreement with UAE.

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have finalized a bilateral trade agreement that lays the foundation for deepening investment and trade between the two countries, Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on April 29.
