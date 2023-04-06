Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Mayor: ‘Powerful’ explosions heard in Melitopol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2023 5:10 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast early in the morning of April 6, exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported.

“Several powerful explosions were recorded in the city just now,” Fedorov wrote in a  Telegram post.

Multiple episodes of explosions have been heard from the city in the past several days.

Recently on April 3, a car bomb that went off in the city seriously wounded local collaborator Maksym Zubariev.

Following several explosions in the city on March 28, another prominent Russian collaborator Vladimir Rogov said that a Ukrainian strike had allegedly hit a railway depot.

Melitopol, a city with a population of about 150,000 people, has been occupied since late February 2022. The city serves as a railway center for Russian forces in southern Ukraine and is part of the land bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

