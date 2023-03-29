Explosions heard in Russian-occupied Melitopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast early in the morning of March 28, exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.

"Several explosions are heard at once in all areas of the city," Fedorov wrote, adding that "we are waiting for details from the General Staff (of Ukraine's Armed Forces)."

A collaborator and one of the top proxies installed by Moscow in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Vladimir Rogov, also reported a Ukrainian strike on the city that allegedly hit a "railway depot."

Later Fedorov posted a video on Telegram and wrote that a "bavovna" (cotton), which refers to the explosions caused by Ukraine's attacks on Russian military infrastructure, such as ammunition depots, could be seen at the site of the railway depot.

He also said that the power had gone out in the northern and western districts of the city, as well as in Semenivka, Tambovka and some other surrounding villages.

Melitopol, the city of some 150,000 people in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was occupied by Russia in late February, a few days after the all-out invasion began. It is located between Kherson and Mariupol, several kilometers north of the Black Sea coast.

Explosions were also reported a day earlier in the city.