Mayor: Almost 500,000 households in Kyiv left without electricity

As of Friday morning, Nov. 4, 450,000 homes in the Ukrainian capital are cut off from power, according to the city mayor, Vitali Klitschko. He said the local authorities are implementing rolling blackouts due to the overload in Ukraine's power system.

Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to reduce electricity consumption as much as possible as "the situation remains difficult."

On Nov. 1, Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksii Kuleba told Hromadske that if Russia continues to fire at Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the country's air defense can't handle it, a total power outage could happen in the region, the capital included.

