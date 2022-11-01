Governor: Total power outage in Kyiv Oblast possible if Russia continues to attack energy infrastructure

The view of Kyiv on Nov. 1, 2022. Amid Russia's continuous attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, local authorities introduced blackouts in the capital. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)

Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksii Kuleba told Hromadske that if Russia continues to strike at Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the country's air defense can't handle it, total power outage could happen in the region.

Depending on how severe the inflicted damage is, making necessary repairs could take two weeks or even longer, Kuleba said.

Earlier on Nov. 1, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that local authorities are preparing to set up 1,000 heating points in Kyiv in case “there is no electricity, water, and heat supply at all.”

On the same day, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 12 countries had already agreed to supply equipment for infrastructure recovery to Ukraine, which means the country “has and will have reserves to restore the destroyed infrastructure.”

Shmyhal, however, urged Ukrainians to prepare for “a difficult winter” and stock up on essentials.

